Missoula summertime favorite events get a new look

MISSOULA — Although there is still snow on the ground at Caras Park in Missoula, that hasn’t stopped the Downtown Missoula Partnership from thinking about the summer favorite events of Out To Lunch and Downtown ToNight.

Both of the popular events will be getting some updates.

The events are getting revamped with some new logos. After 20 years of having the same logo, the Partnership decided out with the old and in with the new.

“Definitely a different look for both of them, but I think it's a good change you know as you know, everything needs a refresh,” said Kristen Sackett, Downtown Missoula Partnership marketing and events director.

Caras Park is also getting some updates including better wheelchair accessibility, more space for food trucks and other events with additional outlets, more green space.

"So it'll be a little more sustainable, more green space," Sackett told MTN News. "We always want more green space in Missoula so it’ll have a much more warming welcoming field twist posted just concrete.”

And the goal of the updates?

”Making people feel excited to come back down to downtown and come back to events and, and kind of kind of just gives a new energy to everything and remind people why they love coming to downtown and Caras Park,” said Sackett.

The project is supposed to be done in late April/ or the beginning of May with plenty of time to enjoy the space during Out To Lunch and Downtown Tonight that kick off June 1.