Missoula supports Watson Children's Center in "Bike for Shelter" event

MISSOULA - You might have noticed some bikers on the road and they were most likely enjoying a ride as a part of the Watson’s Children Center’s Bike for Shelter.

Some were riding in style, while others were riding to win. Either way, fun is had in every petal while raising some funds for the Watson Children Center during the 22nd annual “Bike for Shelter.”

“What this event does for Watson is raise public awareness,” said Watson Children's Center executive director Mark Roberts.

Raise awareness one mile at a time in the goal of the “Bike for Shelter.”

A non-profit that focuses on providing, "temporary housing for kids in our community and across the state of Montana, as they go through some traumatic experiences,” Roberts told MTN News.

The event saw over 300 riders participating in a 20, 10 or 2 mile loop. For the Bausch family, the two-mile loop was the perfect way to get out and ride.

“We're kind of a biking family and wanting to come and support a good cause,” said Bryann Bausch, bike rider.

The event helped raise over $79,000 for the shelter, but the most important part event organizers say is fun was had.