Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula SWAT Team called out to Wednesday incident on Ernest Avenue

Missoula Police Ernest Avenue SWAT Incident
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Missoula Police Department’s SWAT Team was called out to an incident at a home in the 2400 block of Ernest Avenue on March 6, 2024.
Missoula Police Ernest Avenue SWAT Incident
Posted at 2:51 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 17:13:22-05

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department’s SWAT Team is on the scene of an incident in the 2400 block of Ernest Avenue.

Officers were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported disturbance.

Missoula SWAT Standoff 3624

According to a social media post, a perimeter has been set up and people are asked to avoid the area.

MPD reports a person is inside a residence and negotiators “are actively working to establish contact and peacefully resolve the situation.”

Missoula Police Ernest Avenue SWAT Incident
The Missoula Police Department’s SWAT Team was called out to an incident at a home in the 2400 block of Ernest Avenue on March 6, 2024.

Missoula Police report that access to Reserve Street and Clark Street remains open.

- Developing story, Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader