Missoula Symphony welcomes back in-person audience at first concert of the season

MISSOULA — The Missoula Symphony kicked off its season this weekend back at the University of Montana's Dennison Theatre. It welcomed an almost-full house of people back and more than 100 virtual attendees.

"You know, we are just, we're thrilled. I mean, it was a wonderful season opener, it was wonderful to be back in the hall," said Jo May Salonen, Missoula Symphony Association executive director.

The entire community was happy to have the Symphony back as the concert hall came alive with the sound of music.

At first, the group hoped to live stream only a couple of concerts.

But, with the spike in COVID-19 cases in Missoula County and the number of virtual attendees, the Symphony will continue to live stream the concerts until further notice.

Going forward, the Symphony will do what they can to make sure the concert hall is filled with music, as they plan on having in-person concerts for the rest of the season.

"We had a really good crowd," said Salonen. "We had several people who emailed us yesterday and said they just quite weren't comfortable coming back, which is why we offered the stream, and so we had about 115, times two, people tuned into the stream, you times that by, say, two and we feel really good about those numbers. And it was an amazing concert."

The next concert of the season, called "Symphonie Fantastica", will be on November 6 and 7 in the Dennison Theatre.