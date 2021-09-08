Missoula Symphony returning to Dennison Theatre

MISSOULA — The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is set to bring live music back to the Dennison Theatre for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

The season-opening concert “Motors, Emperors and Activists” will feature the “Emperor” piano concerto by Ludwig van Beethoven along with works by two female composers, Ethel Smyth and Missy Mazzoli.

The first concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., and the second on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. The performances will also be live-streamed for anyone who purchases a ticket and is unable to attend in person.

People wishing to purchase single tickets for “Motors, Emperors and Activists” or season tickets for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season can do so here.

Masks are required in the Dennison Theatre, under requirements from the University of Montana.

