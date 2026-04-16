Missoula teen denies negligent homicide in shooting death of 16-year-old girl

MISSOULA — A 15-year-old made his initial court appearance Thursday, where he denied negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

MTN is not identifying the defendant because of his age.

Missoula police officers were dispatched to a home on Alex Lane just after midnight for a report that a 16-year-old had been shot in the stomach with a Glock pistol.

Court documents state the 15-year-old boy said he was playing with a gun while sitting on a couch when he pulled the trigger, striking the victim accidentally.

She received medical care at the scene and was transported to St. Patrick Hospital, where she died.

The investigation showed the teens had been with a 19-year-old identified in documents as D.S. earlier that night, who had the gun in his car.

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KPAX MISSOULA JUVENILE SHOOTING PKG 041626

Documents state that earlier in the evening, D.S. and three minors picked up an individual from the Poverello Center to help them buy alcohol.

They dropped the person off at the Poverello Center and went to drink near Rimel Road.



Documents state the group planned to go shooting at Blue Mountain, but returned to Alex Lane when they could not find ammunition.



According to court documents, D.S. said he was still in his vehicle when the defendant ran out of the house, saying the victim had been shot.



D.S. left the scene, but his parent later brought him back to speak with law enforcement.



The defendant also ran, according to court documents, but was later arrested after an officer saw him near the scene.

Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings said the 15-year-old denied the allegations, and bail remains set at $50,000.



His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.