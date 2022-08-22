Missoula tenants protest evictions; experts offer legal advice

MISSOULA - Some Missoula residents are rallying against what they call unfair evictions and this month dozens have gathered to protest some of the evictions.

Dozens of Missoulians recently gathered in front of a local property management company to speak out against the recent evictions.

MTN News talked with tenants and legal experts to understand their frustrations — and their rights.

"Any property management company that evicts someone with nowhere to go is liable for their homelessness, and whatever suffering that causes,” explained Montana Legal Services Association staff attorney Wednesday Szollosi.

According to the ACLU, 90% of landlords and property management companies have attorneys in eviction cases while only 10% of tenants do.

The Montana Legal Services Association (MSLA) reports that 3,000 people sought their services for housing-related issues in 2021.

MSLA notes there are several programs in place to help get tenants lawyers or offer legal advice.

“It's through piecing together attorneys through MSLA — the pro bono program, and the MEIP program that we're trying to address the need as much as we can,” Szollosi explained.

The programs pull lawyers together and offer services to people in need.

There are three full-time housing attorneys that work in the Missoula office and legal services are maxed out but MSLA is working to hire more staff.

Szolloski is prepared with presentations, and resources for tenants, and she encourages people to call or visit online resources if they are facing an eviction.

Protesters say they want property management companies to stop evicting people who have nowhere else to go, and that they want all tenants to have legal representation..

"While we're clearly coming from a place of rage and upset, ultimately we want to be fostering a healthy community,” Missoula tenant Jackson Sapp told MTN News.