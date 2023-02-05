Missoula VA clinic celebrates one year, looks to future

MISSOULA - One year ago the Montana VA Health System opened a new facility in Missoula — the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic.

On Friday they held an open house to celebrate the anniversary and spread more information on the programs they offer.

The 60,000-square-foot building was built with advanced technology and the space to accommodate a variety of specialists, from audiology to physical therapy.

“It’s a state-of-the-art clinic which is technologically advanced. It’s new, so it’s 21st century designed, and it exemplifies all things Montana, it’s light and open and beautiful,” said Montana VA Health Systems executive director Dr. Judy Hayman.

The clinic is excited to incorporate lab screenings under the PACT Act, which monitors toxin exposure in veterans.

This is especially important for Vietnam veterans and those who were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, where toxins from dust and burn pits are prevalent.

“You need to come in get screened and get signed up for health care,” Dr. Hayman said. Beyond physical care, the clinic is looking to expand its support for mental health struggles and LGBTQ+ veterans."

Claire Peterson The David J. Thatcher Clinic will look to expand its support for LGBTQ+ veterans

Carla Wills, a health assistant for the LGBTQ+ Montana VA care, says it can be difficult for LGBTQ+ veterans to be honest about their sexuality, and the department is working hard to change stigmas.

“There was a large generation of people that didn’t know that it was okay to talk about it. To come out,” Wills noted.

The clinic will also offer women-centered care. Women are the fastest-growing population of veterans, and there are 9,000 women veterans in Montana alone.

Susan Calentine — who has been the Montana Women Veteran Program manager for the past six years — is happy to see gynecology services expand from solely Billings and Fort Missoula to Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte and Missoula.

“That’s really to be able to allow our women veterans to stay in our program and not have to go outside for care,” Calentine said.

The Montana VA System also ensures private women's exam rooms, bi-annual women veterans town hall meetings and focus groups to hear from women veterans on what sort of care they still need.

Claire Peterson Susan Calentine, Montana VA Health System Women Veteran Program manager, talks with a woman at the David J. Thatcher Clinic open house on Friday, Feb. 3. She is very passionated about ensuring women have the care they need within the VA. "Women have very different needs than men," she says.

Veterans who use the David J. Thatcher Clinic have been very happy with their care.

“It’s very important and here in Montana especially, they do a great job,” John Delong, who served 24 years in the U.S. Navy, said. “Providers are all here for us. They’re wonderful people, they do a great job… The care that we receive as veterans here at this clinic is top-notch.”

“There are benefits and things we’ve earned,” said Ryan McMillon who served 22 years in the U.S. Navy. “We just have to know how to get to them, and that’s where these kind of events come in.”

“The reason why I love it so much is we have a lot of veteran staff,” Jonathan Elm, who served four years in the US Air Force and now works for Montana VA, says.

Dr. Hayman encourages any veteran who is not already a member of the VA to sign themselves up.

She says eligibility requirements change frequently, so if someone previously did not qualify, there is a good chance they do now.

“If a veteran out there hears this, and they haven’t checked it out yet, please do.”

More information on the Missoula VA clinic can be found here.

