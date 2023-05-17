Missoula VA hosts 2k walk for houseless veterans

MISSOULA — The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a community walk and roll to promote living an active lifestyle, and to support veterans who are unhoused through voluntary donations of food and new clothing items.

The event featured a short two-kilometer walk around the David J. Thatcher VA clinic where people walked themselves, their dogs, and even their goats. Donations to support the unhoused Montana veterans were accepted but not required to participate.

According to the Montana VA, there was a 56.4% increase in unhoused veterans from 2021 to 2022. Although the VA helped 211 veterans secure housing last year, more veterans are expected to experience homelessness in 2023 due to increased housing prices in the area.

Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail can contact the Montana VA Homeless Program at (406) 447-6144.

Veterans experiencing homelessness can call also 877-4AID VET to connect with a trained VA staff member 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

