Missoula voters reminded to drop off ballots for municipal primary

MISSOULA - Missoula elections officials are urging voters to drop off their ballots for the upcoming September 12, 2023, municipal primary.

The Missoula County Elections Office is encouraging residents to drop off their ballots instead of mailing them to ensure they will be counted in the election.

Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman reports that as of September 5, only about 21% of the ballots his office mailed out for the municipal primary have been returned.

Voters can drop off their ballots on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the green building at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks are not sufficient and the U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots no later than seven days before the election, which was on Tuesday.

“The ballot return rate in the 2021 municipal primary election was 44.5%,” Seaman said. “We want all eligible voters to vote, so make sure to drop your ballot off at the Elections Center or one of our Election Day drop-off locations to make sure your vote counts. If you haven’t seen your ballot yet, contact us at 406-258-4751. We also want folks to note that the only drive-thru drop-off is between the fairgrounds and the YMCA on Russell Street.”

Residents who need to register to vote, change their address, or make most other updates to their registration, must do so in person at the Elections Office.

By law, the office will be closed to new voter registration between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. However, voters can still drop off a ballot, receive a replacement ballot or pick up an undeliverable ballot during that time.

The following drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only:



Missoula County Fairgrounds, between the Fairgrounds and the YMCA off Russell Street (drive-thru)

Missoula Public Library, 455 East Main Street

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane

Former Cold Springs School, 2625 Briggs Street

C.S. Porter Middle School, 2510 West Central Avenue

Missoula County Elections Center (ADA voting equipped)

Election Day voter registration will be available. All voters in line at the Elections Center at 8 p.m. will be served. Voters can also visit the Elections Center to receive a replacement ballot, pick up an undeliverable ballot and access other voter services. The Elections Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check that their address and other information is up to date online at myvoterpageMT.com.