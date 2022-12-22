Missoula Water offers cold weather advice in wake of water main leak

MISSOULA – A water main leak earlier this week in a Missoula neighborhood is serving as a reminder about how people can prevent pipes from freezing during severe cold snaps.

The City of Missoula was notified of a leak in a main water pipe near Duncan Drive around 12 p.m. Tuesday and it was repaired by 11 p.m. Tuesday, despite being located under a gas main. City officials say people shouldn't worry about widespread leaks but should be aware it's more common right now.

To prevent pipes from freezing, people can do things like open cabinet doors, and run hot water, although that can be a waste. People should also know the location of the main pipe shut-off so that if a leak does occur, they can shut off their water and prevent further damage.

“Everybody needs to be aware that these pipes can freeze, and so they need heat, and it’s pretty simple, but I’m sure there’s going to be some problems, so give us a call if you have a problem,” advised Missoula Deputy Public Works Director for Utilities Logan McInnis. “It’s not unusual to have leaks this time of year. Our folks, you know, our contractors get them repaired, as quickly as we can."

Anyone who notices leaks or other problems should contact Missoula Water at 406-552-6700.