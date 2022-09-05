Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye

MISSOULA - A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident near the Wye.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the accident happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on US Highway 93 North near the intersection with El Toro Lane.

According to the MHP, a 79-year-old man from Plains was headed north on Highway 93 when he missed a curve, crossed the road, and collided head-on with a Chevy Trailblazer.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula where the woman passed away.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.