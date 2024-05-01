Watch Now
Missoula woman Eva Masin Prather remains missing

Eva Masin Prather of Missoula was last seen in the early morning hours of December 30, 2024
<i>CLaire Peterson/MTN News</i>
<i>Eva Masin Prather was last seen at her home in Missoula at around 1:30 a.m. on December 30, 2023. Her husband Dave Prather says the community effort to find Eva remains strong.</i>
Posted at 4:42 PM, May 01, 2024
MISSOULA — It’s been four months since Eva Masin Prather went missing in the early morning hours of December 30, 2024.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Police Department to see if there was new information or updates in the case.

MPD confirmed with us on Wednesday that there have been no developments at this time.

Prather’s husband has told MTN News in previous reports she left the house without her wallet or keys on December 30.

Masin Prather is 5’4” tall and weighs 130 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair. She has a large botanical tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Eva Masin Prather is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

- information from Kathryn Roley included in this report.

