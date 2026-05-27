Missoula woman listed as missing endangered person after mental health crisis report

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 31-year-old Heather Louise Howell, who was last seen at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Missoula.

Howell is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Her clothing at the time she was last seen is unknown.

Montana Department of Justice The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 31-year-old Heather Louise Howell, who was last seen at about 4 p.m. Monday, May 26, 2025, in Missoula.

Law enforcement officials say they believe Howell is in danger and is experiencing a mental health crisis. She is believed to be driving a 2005 white Toyota Avalon with Montana license plate 711434E.

Anyone with information on Howell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

Additional information is available through the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800 or online via the Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons website.