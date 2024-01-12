Missoula woman still missing as bitter cold sets in

MISSOULA — During low temperatures, there is an opportunity to feel grateful for shelter and to feel sympathetic towards those without one.

Missing Missoula woman Eva Masin Prather has still not been found — a situation made more dire by the cold weather.

She was last seen at her home in Missoula on December 30, 2023.



Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News that the department is taking the well-being of Masin Prather seriously.

They are actively working to ensure her safe return.

Bennett also discussed the department's compassion for people experiencing homelessness during cold weather.

She tells MTN News that officers will direct people on the street to the Poverello Center, the Homeless Outreach Team and the Johnson Street Shelter.