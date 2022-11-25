Missoula YMCA Receives $2M gift from Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation

MISSOULA - The Missoula YMCA has received $2 million to help build a new Early Child Care Center.

The capital campaign gift from the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation was made in support of the YMCA Here for Good capital campaign and will be used to help pay for the construction of a new childcare building on the YMCA’s Russell Street campus.

“My kids grew up playing at the Missoula Y and we want to make sure younger generations of Missoula kids have a safe space to grow, learn and thrive,” said Phyllis Washington.

The new center, which will be named after Phyllis Washington, will double the Missoula YMCA’s capacity to care for children ages six weeks to five years old and will replace the current infant and toddler care building and preschool classrooms.

The Missoula YMCA is the largest licensed childcare provider in Montana and the new center will help alleviate the critical shortage of licensed childcare options in Missoula, according to a news release.

“Both the YMCA and Phyllis Washington have spent decades advocating for youth education. We are incredibly grateful to have Mrs. Washington’s support of this important community project,” said Missoula Family YMCA CEO Heather Foster. “Early childhood education is one of the best long-term investments a community can make and the Washington Foundation’s gift will impact our community for generations to come.”

“We hope the community will join us in supporting the Y remodel and the building of this new, much-needed child care center,” Washington said.

The public phase of the YMCA’s Here for Good capital campaign is going on now and is looking for help from the community to finish the fundraising effort so that construction can begin by April 2023.

The $15 million campus revitalization plan includes several items including the brand-new early childcare building, a new youth innovation STEAM center, a new fitness studio, and an expanded drop-in childcare center.

The YMCA has raised $11 million from early supporters and is turning to the community for help in raising the remaining $4 million to start the project.

More information on the Here for Good campaign can be found at ymcahereforgood.com.