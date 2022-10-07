Missoula YMCA announces $11M raised for renovations campaign

MISSOULA - The Missoula YMCA kicked off the public phase of its Here for Good campaign on Thursday with an event at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The campaign is a $15 million project designed to make improvements to the YMCA campus on South Russell Street.

Over the last year, the group has been privately fundraising for improvements and $11 million has been raised during the initial stages of the campaign.

The YMCA is now looking to raise the remaining $4 million this fall and winter, with plans to break ground in spring 2023.

“We are already seeing the community step up to help us remodel the Y to better serve our neighbors in a really exciting and powerful way,” said Missoula Family YMCA ECO Heather Foster.

She added that "more than 200 donors have already supported the campaign and helped us get to this mark.”

The plans include constructing a brand-new early childcare building, a new youth innovation space, a new fitness studio, an expanded drop-in childcare center, intergenerational co-working spaces, outdoor fitness and covered court spaces, and more.

The YMCA Here for Good capital campaign is going on now through this winter and all of the money raised will be used to support the campaign. Naming opportunities are also available.

More information on the Here for Good campaign can be found at ymcahereforgood.com.