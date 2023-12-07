Missoula YMCA receives $300K matching grant to improve pool

MISSOULA — The Missoula Family YMCA has announced that two longtime supporters — Patt and Terry Payne — have donated to the Here for Good capital campaign with a $300,000 matching grant that will support vital improvements to the indoor pool.

The YMCA is now asking the community for its help in order to fulfill the match by its December 31, 2023, deadline.

“Years ago, in partnership with then-YMCA CEO Pat Dodson, our family started the SPLASH program, which provides swim lessons to young children in the community,” said Terry Payne. “Building on the continuing success of that program, we are proud to help fund the improvements to the Y’s pool. We are hopeful that others will fulfill the match.”

The pool project details include a new HVAC system, a new pool deck to replace the original deck installed in 1987, new deck showers and necessary mechanical upgrades.

“Our pool was installed in 1987, so it’s had a long history of supporting thousands of Missoulians, whether that be through swim lessons, swim team practices, water safety classes or aqua fitness programming,” said Missoula Family YMCA CEO Heather Foster. “It’s a well-loved space, and we’re so grateful that Patt and Terry’s generous gift will help to upgrade it for generations to come.”

The Missoula Family YMCA’s Here for Good capital campaign has raised $16.2 million in funds. The non-profit — which has a goal of $19.3 million and a deadline of December 31 — is hoping to leverage the Paynes’ gift to help it across the finish line.

The YMCA’s Here for Good project is a community-wide effort with more than 700 donors. For more information about the project or to contribute to the Here for Good capital campaign, visit https://www.ymcamissoula.org/here-for-good.

