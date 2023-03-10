Missoula YMCA receives donation to help fund new Youth Innovation Center

MISSOULA - The Missoula YMCA has received funding from Spectrum to help fund a new Youth Innovation Center.

The $30,000 donation will help fund the construction of a new STEAM Center, e-Gaming Lab and Digital Arts Suite on the YMCA’s Russell Street campus next year.

The YMCA has been working with the Missoula tech sector, the University of Montana, and local school robotics teams to design a maker space, teaching kitchen, green screen room, and early engineering lab.

Additional funding has been secured from local companies and foundations for the center's construction and equipment.

So far, the YMCA has raised $12 million from supporters and is seeking help from the community to raise the remaining $3 million so the project can get underway this summer.