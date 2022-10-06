Missoula YMCA unveiling public phase of renovations campaign

MISSOULA - The Missoula YMCA is kicking off the public phase of its Here for Good campaign at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The campaign is a $15 million project designed to make improvements to the YMCA campus on South Russell Street.

Over the last year, the group has been privately fundraising for improvements, such as a new childcare center, additional features, a youth innovation space and more — all of which will be revealed at the public event.

YMCA CEO Heather Foster says the new master plan is for the City of Missoula and its community members.

"This building was built in the early 80s and has not really gone under much renovation. So we've continued to expand services,” Foster said. “15,000 people use this building every year, and half of them are under the age of 18. So, it is widely used by children in our community, and it's time for us to update it's time for us to expand and add a lot more services to meet the needs of our community."

The event is free for everyone and there will be food trucks, music, kids activities and the unveiling of what the YMCA will look like for the next 50 years.