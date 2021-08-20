Missoula's Bethel Clothes Closet to provide free clothes

MISSOULA — The Bethel Clothes Closet has been giving free clothes to anyone in the community who needs them for the past 11 years.

They have served over 33,000 people and given out 306,000 pounds of clothes which add up to more than 118 tons to those in the community who are in need of clothes.

They give out everything from footwear, coats, sweaters, casual and professional attire. People are asked to take what they need, but not to resell what they take.

Bethel Community Church was not able to host this free clothing event for the last two years due to COVID-19, which makes this year all the more important.

Church representatives say they have been working with caseworkers for the last two years, to make sure that those who were in need of clothes, received them.

The Bethel Closet Clothes is only open for two days. They'll be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Since the event is running for just two days, the church is not taking donations at this time.

Due to COVID-19 still being a part of our lives, Bethel Community Church encourages everyone to wear masks and be socially distant while shopping.

The Bethel Community Church is located at 1601 South Sixth Street West in Missoula.