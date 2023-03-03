UPDATE: Lockdown at Missoula's Big Sky High School lifted

UPDATE: 2:44 p.m. - March 3, 2023

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) reports the perimeter lock-in at Big Sky High School has been lifted.

A message sent to parents states Missoula Police "have advised MCPS that they are comfortable lifting" the lock-in.

School dismissal and bus routes will be at their usual times.

MCPS spokeswoman Tyler Christensen told MTN News that Big Sky, CS Porter Middle School and Lowell Elementary School were briefly in a perimeter lockdown due to "a concern in the area."

Law enforcement could be seen leaving the Community Medical Center campus.

(first report: 2:17 p.m. - March 3, 2023)

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools has announced Big Sky High School has been locked down.

A message sent to parents states the lockdown is "due to a reported concern at Community Medical Center (CMC).

A second message from Big Sky High School states "a perimeter lock-in" is now in place.

A police presence can be seen on the CMC campus and entrances to the hospital.

