Missoula's Catalyst Cafe & Espresso to close in November

MISSOULA — A long-time café in downtown Missoula says they are closing their doors in November.

Take a walk down Higgins Avenue and you'll pass a Missoula coffee staple.

For the past 32 years, Catalyst Café and Espresso has been operating downtown.

According to a social media post, business owners say the restaurant's lease is up in the historic Florence Building.

Owners say it's time for a new chapter saying they are eternally grateful for the loyal support they've received over the years.

Catalyst's last day of service will be sometime around November 22nd.