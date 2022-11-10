Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula's Chick-fil-A opens for business

Chick fil A Missoula
Hannah Hislop/MTN News
Chick-fil-A is creating excitement across Missoula as well as questions and concerns about increased traffic and traffic safety.
Chick fil A Missoula
Posted at 7:56 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 10:25:33-05

MISSOULA - The wait is finally over!

Missoula's Chick-fil-A welcomed its first customers on Thursday morning and long lines are expected throughout the day.

Located at 2880 North Reserve Street, Chick-fil-A is open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The multi-lane drive-thru will be open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
People can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online.

Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view the delivery options that will be available.

Chick-fil-A also has restaurants in Kalispell and Billings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App