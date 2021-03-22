Missoula’s Clark Fork River Market moving to new temporary location

MISSOULA — A popular Missoula event is moving to a new location.

When the Clark Fork River Market returns on May 1 it will set up shop on the west side of Higgins Bridge next to the Carousel for Missoula and Dragon’s Hollow. The move is being made due to the ongoing construction of the Higgins Avenue Bridge.

“We are delighted that this new location gives us plenty of room to hopefully include more vendors and to easily accommodate our growing online market,” explained Clark Fork River Market manager Tami Hubbard. “Plus, it provides easy access to two family-friendly kids’ play areas”.

Market organizers will be working with the Missoula City-County Health Department again this year to incorporate best-practice COVID-19 protocols to keep the market safe for customers and vendors.

The Clark Fork River Market operates Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., rain or shine, through the end of October.

“We are hoping to add more vendors to the market so we can provide a nice selection of goods. We are also working to increase the number of goods available through our online market. The number of vendors usually increases as the growing season progresses," said Hubbard.

New vendors may apply to participate in the market by calling (406) 880-9648 or visiting www.clarkforkmarket.com to obtain a copy of the regulations and to apply.

