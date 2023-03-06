Missoula’s Community Medical Center announces new cardiovascular building

MISSOULA - A new cardiovascular center is coming to Missoula.

Community Medical Center (CMC) has announced the $17.9 million project will include a new 19,015-square-foot expansion and the renovation of the current heart and vascular center. Work is expected to break ground this fall and will take approximately two years to complete, according to a news release.

“This is truly an exciting time for Community Medical Center and the entire region we serve. This project ensures patients in Missoula and the surrounding areas have greater access to timely cardiac interventions," CMC Chief Executive Officer Bob Gomes stated. "The new building and growth of our cardiovascular service line is a demonstration of our commitment to expanding access to services and investing in new technology and capabilities to meet the needs of our growing community."

The new, expanded center will be located adjacent to the current heart and vascular center on the CMC campus off of South Avenue. It will include a distinct non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic testing area, space for two cardiac catheterization labs, ten new exam rooms as well as expanded physician offices and clinical support areas.

The center will house most of the services offered by Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular, a partnership between Billings Clinic and Community Medical Center, to provide full-time interventional and clinical cardiology services.

“This new, modern facility will not only ensure we can address the growing need for cardiovascular services and technologies in our communities, it also helps us to attract top physicians to our program to serve the heart care needs of our patients and our community,” said Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular interventional cardiologist Dr. Douglas Waldo.