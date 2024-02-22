Missoula's Currents Aquatics Center hosts indoor kayaking sessions

MISSOULA — Kayaking is one of Missoula’s most popular outdoor activities during the summer, but what about when it’s cold?

Luckily, Missoula Parks and Rec found a way to give kayakers their fix during winter. Currents Aquatics Center sets aside time for kayak enthusiasts to practice their skills in a controlled environment.

Local kayak instructor Andrew Gonzales from Love Boat Paddle Company says these sessions serve as a reunion for the community.

“So every spring, it really starts here in the pool so before spring even starts to go, and the river starts to run everyone comes here, all your friends from kayak season are here, everyone’s excited to be part of the excitement of spring and so this is just the start of the season and getting people excited is super easy.”

Getting excited is only one reason people come. The kayakers are also preparing for the hazardous conditions the Clark Fork and other rivers across Montana can bring during spring runoff.

Local kayaker Marcelino Arenz uses the pool time to practice his skills.

“When the snow melts and the water’s high it’s really scary so it’s nice to get some butterflies out in the pool and remember that you know how to roll before you go out in the springtime.”

These sessions are open for anyone 15 and older but with adult supervision children younger than that can join the fun.

For Arenz, he is grateful to spend these sessions with a community that cares. “We’re helping each other and, everyone wants everyone to have fun and be safe."

The indoor kayak sessions take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Currents Aquatics Center. Contact Missoula Parks and Recreation at (406) 721-7275, or visit https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/157/Parks-Recreation for more information.