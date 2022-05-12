Watch
Missoula's Dragon Hollow closing for maintenance

Posted at 1:40 PM, May 12, 2022
MISSOULA - The popular Dragon Hollow play area will be closed until approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

Local members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will join Carousel volunteers in cleaning, repairing, and preparing Dragon Hollow for a busy summer season.

Saturday will be particularly busy with families of UM graduates in town, and the Clark Fork Farmers’ Market directly in front of the A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hollow.

Carousel staff asks that would-be users of the play area be appreciative and respectful of those working to keep it safe and clean.

The play area will reopen as soon as work is completed.

