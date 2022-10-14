Missoula church supports organizations to benefit from crisis levy

MISSOULA — The proposed Crisis Intervention Levy is designed to support those facing crisis in mental health, addiction and homelessness.

In our continuing coverage we speak to one group that helps support organizations aiding those that help with these issues.

“What do we want Missoula to stand for? What do we want Missoula to look like?” asked First United Methodist Church Pastor, John Daniels.

The people of First United Methodist Church and their pastor, John Daniels, look to give help and hope to those who are hurting in the community.

“A lot of people come to our church for assistance and we are so pleased to be able to either help them ourselves but more often send them to places in town we count on,” Daniels told MTN News.

Organizations like the Poverello Center and the Missoula Food Bank. Made possible with the proposed Crisis Intervention Levy, up for vote on the November ballot.

“That crisis levy is really designed to continue the efforts that have worked so well in the last few years,” said Daniels.

The church has opened their doors for many different groups to come into and host meetings- like alcoholics anyoymous and Al-Anon. A safe and accessible place. Daniels says that the crisis intervention levy is one way to keep these spaces and resources open for those who need it.

“So I think the levy is an excellent way that we can say here's what Missoula is heart looks like. Here's what our personality is," said Daniels. "We care for each other. We watch out for each other.”

If you are interested in seeing how the proposed levy could affect your taxes you can click here.