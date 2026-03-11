Missoula's free public transit offers alternative to driving amid high gas prices

MISSOULA — With gas prices continuing to rise, some may be inclined to take advantage of Missoula’s free public transportation, Mountain Line.

“Typically, recessions, gas prices, economic strains, or economic stressors in particular, typically do drive transit ridership. So people might decide, oh, I think I'll leave the car at home, at least a couple of days a week and save some money. So we do see that,” Jordan Hess, CEO of Mountain Line, said.

Because 90% of Mountain Line’s fleet is electric, the bus company itself may not see a major disruption from gas and diesel prices. But that may not be the same for its riders…

Watch story here:

Free Missoula buses could see more riders as gas prices rise

“It's so much more affordable. I save so much money on gas. And they're really convenient, especially here in Missoula. They're everywhere. Lines can take you anywhere, pick you up from anywhere. So yeah, there's really no reason not to. It's just a net positive,” Raine Lofing, a Mountain Line rider, said.

And while gas prices may be high, some people I spoke to have been riding for years because they like saving money on gas year-round, on top of appreciating other aspects of the bus.

“It's a small thing we can do to help with clean air. If I'm not polluting my car, by riding a bus and now we're going to electric buses, it's a plus,” Robert Dunlop, another Mountain Line bus rider, said.

“Just think it's better for the, not even the environment or whatever. It's just nicer, less congestion downtown, things like that,” Buffalo, a Mountain Line rider, said.

As gas prices continue to rise and the war in Iran continues, we will check back in with Mountain Line and its riders to see how ridership trends develop.