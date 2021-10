MISSOULA — Another Missoula business announced it will be closing soon.

The Hob Nob on Higgins to Facebook to explain the decision.

"As the Hob Nob turns 20 and our lease is coming to an end, we have decided the time has come to hang up our aprons and retire from the restaurant business,” a social media post states.

The post goes on to say they've appreciated Missoula's business over the years.

The restaurant's last day will be on Sunday, November 14.