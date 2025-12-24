Missoula's Home ReSource seeking donations to pay off their mortgage before February

MISSOULA — Home ReSource, Missoula’s go-to reuse home improvement store, is currently seeking the community's help to purchase its property.

“We care about the potential of everything. And that means the potential of materials, the potential of people, the potential of what could and is possible in our community. And so just like that spirit around the holidays in this own our home for the holidays campaign is really what it's all about,” said Kelli Hess, executive director of Home ReSource.

Kelli Hess, executive director of Home ReSource, says that Home ReSource is more than just a home improvement store.

From cabinets to tools to sinks to fasteners to, pretty much anything related to home improvements.

Hess says that besides providing materials, Home ReSource also offers the community a sustainable option for their projects.

“Last year we kept 1.2 million pounds of building materials out of the landfill and available for reuse,” said Hess.

Home ReSource not only draws in artists, DIYers and contractors, but also skilled professionals who are looking to make a different kind of impact on their community, like J Reilly, who came from the construction industry and now runs the wood shop.

“It's really answered everything I was looking for and also helps me pass on my skill set which I didn't really want that skill set to go to waste. So it's really fun to see people who might not otherwise build come away with these neat projects,” said Reilly.

To continue its work, Home ReSource is seeking donations from community members to own their property before the interest rate on their mortgage increases.

Home Resource has a goal of raising $750,000 before February. If you're interested in donating, you can visit their website.