Missoula's Imagine Nation Brewing for sale

MISSOULA — A Missoula community staple is for sale.

Imagine Nation Brewing was listed Monday for $2,775,000.

The business, noted for its community buy-in, has hosted thousands of local events and supported over 500 organizations since it was founded in 2015.

Included in the sale is the brewery, taproom, and intellectual property — over 100 recipes.

The business has operated Crucial Cause fundraisers for nonprofits and Taproom Dialogues to enhance community conversations.

Owners Fernanda Menna Barreto Krum and Rober Rivers are offering to stay on board with the new owners for several months to ensure a successful transition.

