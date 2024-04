MISSOULA — Missoula’s Johnson Street Emergency Shelter is hosting its monthly neighborhood meeting on Zoom on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The hour-long meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. People can sign up to take part in the meeting here.

Program staff from the Poverello Center, Black Knight Security, and a member of the Missoula Houseless Programs Department will answer questions people have about the shelter's operation.

The neighborhood meetings take place on the first Tuesday of each month.