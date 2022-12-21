Missoula’s Johnson Street shelter prepares for incoming cold

MISSOULA – Dangerously cold temperatures are rolling into Western Montana and are impacting the homeless population in Missoula.

The Johnson Street Community Center — which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — offers a warm meal and a place to stay for anyone who needs it.

Stephanie Dolan with the Poverello Center said while they have not turned anyone away, they are seeing record-breaking numbers of people using the center.

She estimated on Tuesday that between 130 and 160 people would use the shelter overnight and there is room for a few dozen more.

Dolan says demand is so high, they've knocked down a wall to make room for more beds.

The Poverello Center employs a team of homeless outreach specialists who are spreading the word about the warming center.

Dolan told MTN News that their greatest need right now is bedding. They are always short on sheets and fleece blankets, and any help is appreciated.

The shelter is located at 1919 North Avenue West, at the intersection with Johnson Street.