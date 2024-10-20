Missoula's Maclay Bridge available for adoption

MISSOULA — Missoula's Maclay Bridge is available for adoption.

The Montana Department of Transportation plans to construct a new bridge spanning the Bitterroot River on South Avenue west of Missoula.

That project would make the one-lane steel truss bridge redundant to vehicular traffic, so it will be put up for adoption.

MDT says Missoula County will not retain ownership of the bridge, making it available for adoption for public and/or private entities.

Anyone interested in adopting the old bridge in place or relocating it would need to obtain the necessary federal, state, and local permits and easements.

The adopters would also need to provide MDT with a plan outlining how the bridge would be moved and stating its intended use.

The adopter of the structure would be required to maintain it as a historic bridge for ten years after the adoption process has been completed. Maclay Bridge is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Interested parties must submit initial screening materials on or before December 16th. Details on how to adopt here.