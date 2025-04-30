Missoula’s Mount Jumbo North Zone to open May 1

MISSOULA — Mount Jumbo’s North Zone, including all points north of the Saddle Road, will open Thursday, May 1, after being closed for the winter.
The opening comes as the Jumbo elk herd moves into its summer range in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area.
Missoula Parks and Recreation notes that the closure protects over 100 elk and other animals that take to Mount Jumbo's lower elevations to feed and regain strength after a long winter.
Mount Jumbo’s South Zone, which includes all points south of the Saddle Road, opened this year on April 26.
The "L" Trail and US West Road remain open all year.
Additional information from Missoula Parks and Recreation:
"Mount Jumbo is collaboratively managed through a partnership between the City of Missoula, Lolo National Forest, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The agencies work together to implement cross-boundary land management actions, including managing public access, habitat restoration, fuels management, and other projects. They also work together to implement the seasonal closure to protect overwintering elk. (more)
This spring, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) completed a forest management project in the North Zone of the State Wildlife Management Area. The project aimed to restore forest health and improve elk habitat quality.
While trail users in the North Zone may notice the effects of the forestry operation, FWP, Parks and Recreation, and the Missoula Mountain Bike Coalition have restored any impacts to roads and trails before reopening them. Trail users should be aware that potential hazards may still exist in areas where the forestry project took place.
The City of Missoula would like to thank residents for their cooperation in protecting Mount Jumbo's unique natural resources.
Please call 911 to report wildlife closure violations. Check the Conservation Lands Closures webpage for real-time updates during the winter closure. For more information, call 721-PARK (7275) or visit www.missoulaparks.org."