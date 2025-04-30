Missoula’s Mount Jumbo North Zone to open May 1

MISSOULA — Mount Jumbo’s North Zone, including all points north of the Saddle Road, will open Thursday, May 1, after being closed for the winter.

The opening comes as the Jumbo elk herd moves into its summer range in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes that the closure protects over 100 elk and other animals that take to Mount Jumbo's lower elevations to feed and regain strength after a long winter.

Mount Jumbo’s South Zone, which includes all points south of the Saddle Road, opened this year on April 26.

The "L" Trail and US West Road remain open all year.

Additional information from Missoula Parks and Recreation: