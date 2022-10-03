Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge closed until further notice

MISSOULA - The Northside Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula has been closed until further notice.

The City of Missoula noted in a social media post that the consulting engineering firm HDR recommended the " immediate closure of the entire structure until HDR can re-inspect the bridge early next week."

The bridge was built in 1999 and is in need of repairs, according to a news release.

Missoula Parks and Recreation has been monitoring conditions at the bridge for several months and recently moved to inspecting it daily.

Parks maintenance staff noted an area of expanded deck pan damage as well as lengthening of cracks in the masonry walls on Sept. 30.

HDR will re-inspect the bridge and then advise city officials if the bridge can be safely reopened.