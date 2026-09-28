MISSOULA — The Paddleheads stadium was full Sunday with people walking for more than one reason. Some were there in memory of a loved one while some were there in support. Others were at the stadium to honor their own journey with mental health.

But they all had one goal in mind: suicide prevention.

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Missoula's Out of the Darkness walk shines a light on suicide prevention

During the last week of Suicide Prevention Month, 400 Missoulians showed up to Ogren Park for a walk to honor finding the light "Out of the Darkness."

"This is a day of celebration," Jess Keith, a participant, said. "This is a day of honoring."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Montana chapter hosted the Five Valleys Walk in an effort to support research, advocacy efforts and education programs across Montana to help prevent suicide, especially as Montana holds the third highest rate among U.S. states in suicide deaths.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Katie Levine is the executive director of the AFSP's Montana chapter as well as the co-chair of the Five Valleys Out of the Darkness Walk.

"It really encourages people who have lost somebody to suicide, who struggle with their own mental health, as well as those who are here supporting maybe those who also struggle in their life," Katie Levine, Five Valleys Out of the Darkness Walk co-chair, told MTN.

The event began with a ceremony where organizers went through the color and meaning of 10 different honor beads that were draped around the necks of participants, before the walk in unity along the Kim Williams Trail.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Participants for Sunday's Out of the Darkness event leave Paddleheads Stadium to walk the Kim Williams Trail for suicide prevention.

"If somebody has lost a child, they pick up white beads. Our red beads represent the loss of a spouse or a partner. Our orange beads represent the loss of a sibling," Levine explained.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News The Out of the Darkness event included beads for participants that represent the loved ones they have lost or supported.

Tyler Schreckendgust, who is a community advocate with Brain Injury Alliance of Montana, wore orange beads and participated in the walk in honor of his brother.

"I lost my brother a couple years ago," he said. "That's why we're here."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Tyler Schreckendgust, a community advocate, participated in Sunday's walk in honor of his brother.

Keith is also a community advocate. During Sunday's event, and shared key points from a personal journey with mental health.

“'Are you OK?' And you never know when 'I'm fine' is goodbye," Keith said. “We can't be afraid to ask the difficult questions or we won't know and it'll be too late and we'll be like, 'I didn't- if I had only known.'"

The Five Valleys Walk Community hoped to break a $100,000 mark in fundraising efforts. Keith’s team “Choose to Keep Going;” was one the top fundraisers.

Keith told MTN the semicolon in the team's name is symbolic of someone's story not being over, in the same way that a semicolon means there's still more to be said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Jess Keith's team, "Choose to Keep Going," was one of the top fundraisers for Missoula's Out of the Darkness walk.

"Even if the effort that we put in this year to raise money helps one person stay one more day," Keith said. "Just to have an opportunity to see that there's a tomorrow, that all of this is worth it.

You can learn more about suicide prevention efforts and Out of the Darkness Walks by visiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's website.

If you are in a crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting 741-741.