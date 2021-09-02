Missoula’s Pattee Canyon Picnic Area to remain open until October

MISSOULA — A popular Missoula recreation spot will be staying open later this year.

The Missoula Ranger District is extending the season of Pattee Canyon Picnic Area for another month.

The picnic area – which usually closes after Labor Day weekend -- will remain open this year through Oct. 3.

The Pattee Canyon Picnic Area was part of the Lolo National Forest’s 2020 Recreation Fee Changes.

The Lolo National Forest notes the increased fees at the site have allowed for seasonal staffing through September.

The picnic area also provides parking for the Pattee Canyon Disc Golf Course.

