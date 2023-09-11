Missoula's popular Burns St. Bistro to close

A popular bistro known for their veggie browns and week-end brunch says they are closing their doors permanently.

In a social media post on Monday, Burns St. Bistro owners say after 12 years of service, their final day will be Sunday, October 1.

Until then, the bistro will be open Thursday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The bistro is located on Missoula's westside in a warehouse. The owners also operate the Brasserie Porte-Rouge on W. Front Street.

James Dobson Burns St Bistro

In the post, the owners said they will continue to offer catering well into 2024, servicing the catering clients that are already on the books.

The post doesn't explain why the bistro is closing.