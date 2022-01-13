Missoula's Poverello Center seeking sack lunch items, volunteers

MISSOULA — The Poverello Center is in need of sack lunch items and volunteers to make sandwiches.

Staff say sack lunches have become essential during the COVID-19 pandemic and are also a primary meal for people staying at the Johnson Street shelter.

“Sandwich assembly has become a major volunteer opportunity over the past two years,” Volunteer and Food Programs Manager Zac Mauldin said. “We are regularly making 600-700 sack lunches per week and we can't keep them on the shelves. To truly meet the need, we need to be able to increase the production to 1000-1100 per week."

The Poverello Center relies on donations to feed anyone who needs it, and we are out of sack lunch supplies, including:

Sliced bread

Peanut butter

Jelly

Deli meats

Cheese

Mayonnaise

Apples & oranges

Sack lunch donations can be dropped off at the Poverello Center at 1110 West Broadway in Missoula.

Community volunteers are also critically needed, as we rely on these supporters to build the capacity to serve between 600-to-700 sack lunches each week. Volunteers make sandwiches at the Poverello Center soup kitchen and at other commercial kitchens around town.

