Missoula's Red’s Bar hosts special Super Bowl party

MISSOULA — Many people enjoy throwing a Super Bowl party, inviting their friends and family over for a meal and watching the big game but it's a bit different at Red’s Bar in Missoula.

Owner Mike Helean says the regulars here are his family, and that he’s thrown a private Super Bowl party just for them for four years.

“It’s a great time for me and my customers,” Helean said. “It’s one of those days where there’s a lot of home parties, so we round up the regular customers, close the doors and have a party.”



Helean has owned the downtown Missoula staple for more than 30 years and while Super Bowl Sunday can be one of the busiest and most profitable days each year, Helean gives back by serving BBQ and beers.

It’s one of the reasons customers love him.

“It’s my favorite bar in Missoula,” one regular said. “It honestly just feels like home to me. It’s the people, everything, you know?”

The bar was mostly 49ers fans on Super Bowl Sunday, but some people wore gear from other teams. Regardless of who they cheered for; the atmosphere was happy.

“We all celebrate each other’s birthdays and parties,” another regular said. “He and his buddies each Tuesday bring in food and snacks we all get along and watch out for each other.”

That family spirit was on display on Sunday, with guests adding homemade snacks to the buffet, and if the smiling faces and happy customers are a good indicator of success, there is a good chance the party will be back next year.

“It’s just a great day to have some food, some fun, and watch a great game,” Helean said.

Regardless of which team wins or who wins the bets, it’s a safe bet that everyone at Red's Bar felt like family on Sunday.