MISSOULA - The Roxy Theater in Missoula has been screening films for the community since opening its doors in 1937.

Saturday marks the Roxy’s 85th birthday and there will be free movie screenings — including the first ever movie that was shown at the theater.

The celebration — which begins at 7 p.m. — will also include stories, special guests, cake and a game show.

More details can be found at https://www.theroxytheater.org/ .

The Roxy Theater is located at 718 South Higgins Avenue in Missoula.