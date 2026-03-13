Missoula's Runner's Edge temporarily relocates during expansion project

MISSOULA — After almost 25 years in downtown Missoula, Runner's Edge is getting a facelift.

Renovations and an expansion into the neighboring space have shuttered the running store on Higgins.

The business has opened a temporary location two doors down the block to serve the community in the meantime.

That spot is located at 312 N. Higgins.

With the growth, Runner's Edge is excited for the next 25 years serving the Garden City and visitors who come for races.

"We love the location we're in. We love the space. We just want to continue to build something for our customers, you know, always trying to improve on experience. And so it was, even though the space was great, it was time to expand and just be able to offer more to our customers," said co-owner Anders Brooker.

"One of our big things is community events and engaging with the community and we want to get, you know, a space that we can do even more of that," he said.

Construction is set to conclude around the end of May, just in time for the Missoula Marathon a month later.