Missoula's Sentinel High School to remain closed on Wednesday

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that Sentinel High School will once again be closed on Wednesday.

The school canceled all classes and activities on Tuesday due to an issue with the roof and supporting structure in an older part of the building.

MCPS "is working with a structural engineer and we are continuing to assess the section of the building that has been affected," a social post states.

Additionally work is being performed to restore heat to the school.

MCPS states a "safe time for students to enter the building over Winter Break to retrieve any personal items" will be announced at a future date.

