MISSOULA — If you're familiar with parking in Missoula's University District, you may already know it can be difficult to find a spot.

The issue comes down to numbers.

According to the Missoula Parking Commission, about 2,000 vehicles may need to park in the area, but there are only 530 spaces.

"The University District and the university as a whole are overflooded with people," said Jack Lynch, a resident in the area.

While some houses, such as fraternities and sororities, may have parking, many others do not.

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Missoula's University District grapples with parking challenges as the Parking Commission considers permits

Even those that do often do not have enough parking.

"I'm in SAE over here, and so we all park here. We don't have enough space in our lot. And then also high school kids who go to Hellgate park here," said Mick Perryman, another resident in the area.

The Missoula Parking Commission is looking for solutions.

One option is a permit system costing $85 a year or $20 a semester.

The permit could allow for more managed parking by clearly defining who can park where and when.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Parking Commission for comment but did not receive a response by publication.