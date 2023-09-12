Missoulians remember 9/11 at Never Forget Service event

MISSOULA - Missoula honored the victims of 9/11 on Monday evening with the 21st annual "Never Forget Service" event at Rose Park Memorial Garden.

With the flag at half mast, people planted 7,000 miniature flags to honor those who tragically died 22 years ago on 9/11.

Many people came to recognize the civilians, military, and first responders who died in the attacks on the Twin Towers.

Boy Scout Henry Votava finds it important to learn about 9/11 which is why he attended the Never Forget Service event in Missoula.

“We’re here to place down flags for the deaths of people,” shared Votava.

He looks up to those in uniform because “they protect our nation.”

Gavin Andrew Turner recently joined the Marines, continuing his family tradition of service. "My father was a marine and my brother’s a marine so I thought I’d do my part and join the marines.”

He believes that 9/11 was a turning point for the United States. “It made us more aware of who we are,” said Turner.

Nancy Burgoyne was living in Seattle when the Twin Towers were attacked but had previously lived in New York.

She told MTN, “I had a 14-year-old son at the time and I said to him after it happened that afternoon, I said ‘your life is never gonna be the same’ and it was really true.”

Burgoyne is a political science professor and has studied the post-9/11 world.

“We learned a lot about the impact of assimilation. We learned a lot about how radicalization happens. We learned a lot about just what motivates and fuels terrorism,” she explained.

Burgoyne thinks the country should never forget the lessons that came from 9/11 and the lives that were lost.