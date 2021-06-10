Missouri couple drop plans to purchase Marshall Mt, but seek damages

MISSOULA — A Missouri doctor and his family are apparently giving up plans to buy the Marshall Mountain Ski Area. But they're still seeking damages from the owners of the resort.

And for the first time, the name of a local businessman is mentioned as the "backup buyer".

As we reported last week, Spencer and Colette Melby filed the breach of contract in late May against Bruce and Kim Doering, who were moving to sell the 156-acre property at the head of Marshall Canyon.

The Melby's said they agreed to buy the shuttered resort for just over $2.1 million. But they complained the deal ran into problems when the Doerings added exemptions allowing continued public access for mountain biking and backcountry skiing, which they've permitted for years. The owners terminated the deal May 22nd, promising to cover legal fees and reimbursements.

The Melby's were unable to get Missoula District Court to close the sale last week, and have now filed an amended complaint to seek damages at trial.

The Missoula Current reports additionally the new papers show Melby had been recruited as a doctor by Providence Health, and were in the process of moving to Missoula. And attorneys name local businessman and music promoter Nick Checota as the man who had submitted the backup offer.

At this point, we've heard no further details on whether that backup offer is still in play.

For more details, read the story at our news partner's website, the Missoula Current.

