Mixed-use development planned near I-90, Grant Creek in Missoula

MISSOULA - A commercial development planned on 19 acres near the I-90 interchange and Reserve Street could bring more multi-family housing to the market, along with needed retail space and office space.

The project, planned for 2400 Michael Road, is currently zoned community commercial, which permits a mixed-use development with both commercial and residential opportunities.

“It has great potential to serve Missoula's growing population,” said Sarah Nobel, the marketing director at Sterling CRE in Missoula. “The development may include a variety of commercial uses including medical providers, retailers, professional services and multifamily housing.”

Sterling, located in Missoula, is currently the listing agency and is marketing the project as a build-to-suit joint venture. Nobel said the development team is seeking potential partners.

“Currently, the development team is mapping a path forward and vetting potential partners,” Nobel said. “As the project unfolds, the team sees an opportunity to propel economic development activity, create local jobs, and add much-needed mixed-use space to the market.”

The North Reserve Street area is currently dominated by commercial activities including hotels, car dealers and fast-food restaurants, but could support higher density residential development.

The conceptual site plan suggests a number of commercial or retail pads along with multi-story housing. The project would connect to Reserve Street via Michael Road with easy access to the Reserve Street shopping district and downtown Missoula.

A large residential development also is under construction on Grant Creek just north of the I-90 interchange.

“As a result of adding more commercial space to the Missoula market, growing businesses will have new options for relocation or expansion,” Nobel said. “With recent data showing very limited retail and office space availability, we anticipate continued interest from local and national companies.”